JEE Main 2026 application window OPEN: Apply before THIS date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is now conducting the Joint Entrance Examinations Main 2026 (JEE Main 2026) application process for Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning), and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) admissions.

Candidates can apply for the entrance exam via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in . JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be held from January 21 to January 30, and session 2 from April 2 to April 9.

The JEE Main 2026 exam will not allow the use of a "virtual calculator", according to the testing agency.

The NTA reported a "typographical error" in the JEE Main 2026 information bulletin governing the usage of virtual calculators during the exam.

Candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 until November 27, and they can pay the fee until 11:50 pm. The JEE Main 2026 results will be out by February 12.

According to the JEE Main 2026 eligibility criteria, applicants who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent test within the last three years are eligible to apply. There is no age requirement to apply for the admission exam.

JEE Main 2026 has two papers: paper 1 (BE, BTech) for engineering and paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) for architecture.