Jawaharlal Nehru University SU leaders suspended over stir

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has suspended and rusticated office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), along with a former union president, for their alleged role in protests against the installation of surveillance cameras on campus, triggering sharp reactions from student groups who have termed the action “vendetta politics” against dissent.

Those proceeded against include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika Babu, general secretary Sunil Yadav, joint secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar. The university has accused them of vandalising Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates and CCTV cameras installed at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.