Jawaharlal Nehru University SU leaders suspended over stir
NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has suspended and rusticated office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), along with a former union president, for their alleged role in protests against the installation of surveillance cameras on campus, triggering sharp reactions from student groups who have termed the action “vendetta politics” against dissent.
Those proceeded against include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president Gopika Babu, general secretary Sunil Yadav, joint secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar. The university has accused them of vandalising Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates and CCTV cameras installed at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.
The disciplinary action follows a proctorial inquiry into an incident that took place in November last year during protests against what students described as the introduction of “mass surveillance” in academic spaces, including libraries and classrooms.
According to an office order issued by the Chief Proctor on February 2, Nitish Kumar, a PhD scholar from the Centre for Political Studies, has been rusticated for two semesters and barred from entering the JNU campus with immediate effect. He has also been fined Rs 20,000 for allegedly causing damage to university property.
The order alleges that Nitish Kumar climbed on furniture to cut CCTV wires, dismantled panels of the FRT machines and intimidated security staff during the protest. “Nitish Kumar has been found guilty of destroying the Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based access gates installed at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh in the library on November 21, 2025. He vandalised the FRT system along with Aditi Mishra, Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav and Danish Ali,” the order stated.
Student leaders, however, have rejected the allegations and maintained that the protest was peaceful and focused on opposing the increasing use of surveillance technologies in academic spaces. They argued that such measures compromise privacy and democratic freedoms on campus.
Danish Ali told this newspaper that the office-bearers had only recently received the disciplinary orders. “We have just got the orders from the varsity. We may plan a mass mobilisation on the campus,” he said.
Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar also expressed distress over the university’s decision through a WhatsApp status message, stating that he had been fined Rs 29,000 and that the penalty had prevented him from registering for the second semester of his course. “Because of the fine, I cannot complete my registration for the next semester,” he wrote.
