Jammu & Kashmir: JKBOSE designated as standards authority for the UT under NEP 2020

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially designated the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) as the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) for the Union Territory, in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

An order issued by the Department of School Education underlines the move’s aim, which is to ensure transparent, independent and effective regulation of all schools across the region, Shiksha reports.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the School Education Department, the J-K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is hereby designated as the State School Standards Authority (SSSA) for the Union territory, in accordance with the provisions and mandates of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the order said.

Under its new role, JKBOSE-SSSA will be responsible for setting and enforcing standards relating to school safety, infrastructure quality, teacher qualifications, governance and financial accountability.

As mandated by NEP 2020, the separation of regulatory, academic, examination and administrative functions will help create a more consistent and fair school governance structure.

The order also refers to recommendations from PARAKH, the national assessment centre under NCERT, which has urged state exam boards to be appointed as SSSAs to maintain uniform standards nationwide.

JKBOSE already holds responsibilities for curriculum development, examinations and school affiliations in the Union Territory, and authorities said it has the infrastructure, expertise and systems necessary to fulfil its expanded regulatory mandate.