Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor says conspiracy to ruin youth through drugs must be defeated

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that the conspiracy to ruin youth through drugs must be defeated.
LG Sinha on Friday issued a strong call for a united and sustained fight against the growing drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that the youth were being deliberately targeted and urging collective action from all sections of society to safeguard their future.
LG Sinha, in a video message, said that Jammu and Kashmir is at a critical juncture and warned of a larger conspiracy aimed at pushing the youth towards drugs.
“Jammu and Kashmir is at a critical juncture. Under some conspiracy, there is a conspiracy to drug the youth and destroy their future,” the LG said.
Referring to the ongoing efforts, he said, “In 2020, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, 'Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan' was started. Since then, continuous efforts have been made to free Jammu and Kashmir from drugs.”
Highlighting recent initiatives, he stated, “Last year in 2025, a major campaign was launched. Police and security forces are also taking strict action. Despite this, it has been felt that drugs are still being used against the youth.”
Announcing a fresh push, the LG said, a comprehensive plan has been prepared and a 100-day programme has been made. On April 11 at MA Stadium, Jammu, members of civil society, political parties, educators, sportspersons and social workers have been invited.
“On that day, we will take a resolution against drugs and begin a large-scale campaign.”
Calling for public participation, he said the campaign is not of a single person. It is a question of the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Painful incidents are being heard every day which hurt the heart.
"I humbly request all people to consider this as their own campaign and join it. This is not just a campaign but a purposeful mission to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-free and to take effective action against drug traffickers,” he added.
He further said that all departments, police and security forces will jointly run this campaign, adding, “I request every resident of Jammu and Kashmir to become a part of this campaign. I will also try to visit every district to encourage participation”, the LG asserted.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.