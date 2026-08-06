Jammu and Kashmir advances inclusive development through technology and skill empowerment

Srinagar: Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, public services and welfare initiatives, with increasing emphasis on ensuring that development reaches every section of society.

Alongside investments in roads, healthcare, education and digital connectivity, the Union Territory has expanded programmes aimed at empowering vulnerable communities through technology, skill development and improved access to opportunities.

Reflecting this broader focus on inclusive development, the Srinagar district administration has launched a comprehensive digital skills and assistive technology programme to empower persons with disabilities through education, technology and employment-oriented training.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo inaugurated the Foundation Course in Computers and Employability, distributed AI-powered Smart Glasses and Smart Mobility Canes for visually impaired beneficiaries, and launched a Deafhood Training Programme at the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), Srinagar.

