Spot Admission scam: JMI students, AISA gherao Dean’s office

New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday gheraoed the office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW), protesting against an alleged spot registration admission scam and the subsequent suspension of student activists.



The protest march was jointly organised by the All India Students' Association (AISA) alongside several other student bodies, including AIRSO, DISSC, Fraternity Movement, MSF, NSUI, SFI, and SIO.



According to AISA, the rally began from the Hygienic Canteen and culminated in a gherao at the DSW office, where students sought a face-to-face meeting with the DSW.