JAC 12th results 2026 declared at jacresults.com; download marksheet here

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 result today, May 6. It has released JAC 12th results 2026 for Arts, Commerce and Science streamms. The Council has also activated the Jharkhand Board 12th results 2026 link on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students can access the JAC 12th results 2026 with their valid login credentials. One must enter their roll code, roll number, reg number, and select stream. A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in JAC 12th Arts stream. It is 93.37 per cent in Commerce and 82.92 per cent in Science.

How to check JAC 12th results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of JAC results at jacresults.com

Step 2: Find the results of Class XII Annual Examination - 2026

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the JAC 12th results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll code, roll number, reg number and select the stream

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The Jharkhand Board 12th results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download JAC 12th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of JAC 12th marksheet for future need

Click here for JAC 12th results 2026

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to qualify in the exam. One must score at least 23 out of 70 and 33 out of 100 to pass in the exam. The Board has also allowed students to appear in the improvement exams. One should note that JAC class 12 exams were held only for theory part.