J'khand CM to engage with St John's College, other institutions in Oxford University

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is set to visit the University of Oxford later this month, will engage with academic institutions, including St John's College, in the UK, officials said on Saturday.

During the tour of Europe, he is also scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, they said. "The Oxford engagement is part of a broader official visit to the United Kingdom by a high-level delegation from the Jharkhand government, following the state's participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos from January 18 to 24," an official said.