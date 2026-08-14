Udhampur students hold Tiranga Rally ahead of 80th Independence Day

Udhampur: Students, particularly young girls, participated in a Tiranga Rally in the Udhampur district ahead of India's 80th Independence Day on August 15.



The rally was jointly organised by Ruqiya Public School and Madrassa Jamia Ruqiya Lil Banat. Students and residents participated in the event and carried the national flag as they paid tribute to the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle.



Rizwana, a student of the Udhampur madrasa, appealed to people across the country to participate in Tiranga rallies and celebrate Independence Day.

"I request all countrymen to participate in the Tiranga Rally and celebrate this 15th August like a festival. We have freedom today because of the sacrifices of our ancestors," she said.