Tourists flock to Srinagar’s Tulip Garden

Srinagar: As the vibrant tulip bloom transforms the landscape into a colourful paradise. Nestled in the foothills of the Tulip Garden has become a major attraction for visitors from across the country and beyond.



With rows of tulips in full bloom, stretching across vast expanses in shades of red, yellow, pink, purple, and white, the garden offers a mesmerising visual treat. Families, photographers, and nature lovers are thronging the site to capture the beauty and soak in the serene atmosphere. The pleasant spring weather has further enhanced the experience, making it an ideal time for sightseeing and outdoor activities.



Authorities have made special arrangements to manage the increasing footfall, ensuring safety, cleanliness, and convenience for all visitors. As the tulip season continues, the garden is expected to witness even higher tourist turnout, reaffirming its status as one of the most beautiful and sought-after spring destinations.