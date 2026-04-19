Udhampur bridge collapse forces students to risk river crossing

Udhampur: The education and safety of thousands of students in Udhampur district remain at risk after a key motorable bridge over the Tawi River was washed away in August 2025, forcing children from more than 10 panchayats to cross the dangerous Toldi Nallah on foot to reach their schools.



The collapsed bridge, located in the Bant village area of Samroli, had served as a crucial connectivity link for residents of nearly 20 villages. Since its destruction due to heavy rainfall and flash floods, schoolchildren--especially young girls and primary students--have been navigating slippery rocks and strong currents daily, turning their routine commute into a life-threatening challenge. For these children, the pursuit of an education is no longer just a challenge of academics, but a daily gamble with their lives.



Residents said the loss of the bridge has effectively isolated more than 50,000 people from the Udhampur district headquarters, severely affecting access to education, healthcare services, and daily livelihood activities. Locals and students have appealed to both the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir Government and the District administration to take immediate steps for the reconstruction of the bridge.