J-K: School affiliated with banned outfit declared 'unlawful entity'

It said the institution, over a period of time, has fostered an environment conducive to radicalisation with a number of pass outs from the institution found involved in militant activities and acts prejudicial to national security.

The dossier also raised the issues of financial opacity, suspicious handling of institutional funds and changes in financial control structures, raising apprehensions of diversion and misuse of funds.

"The cumulative facts and circumstances, supported by intelligence inputs and field verification, provide sufficient grounds to reasonably believe that the premises are being used for the purposes of an unlawful association," it added.