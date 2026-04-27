J-K: School affiliated with banned outfit declared 'unlawful entity'

Srinagar: A school allegedly run by individuals affiliated with a banned organisation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has been declared an "unlawful entity" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg issued a two-page order based on the dossier presented by Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian pointing towards the alleged illegal activities at Darul Uloom Jamia Sirajul Uloom at Imam Sahib in Shopian.
According to the order issued by Garg on April 24, there were "credible inputs and evidence on record, to indicate sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the Government of India banned in 2019.
The order said there was a de facto control of the institution by individuals affiliated with the banned outfit, including their placement in key administrative and academic positions.
It said the institution, over a period of time, has fostered an environment conducive to radicalisation with a number of pass outs from the institution found involved in militant activities and acts prejudicial to national security.
The dossier also raised the issues of financial opacity, suspicious handling of institutional funds and changes in financial control structures, raising apprehensions of diversion and misuse of funds.
"The cumulative facts and circumstances, supported by intelligence inputs and field verification, provide sufficient grounds to reasonably believe that the premises are being used for the purposes of an unlawful association," it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.