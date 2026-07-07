Imran Choudhary earns global honours for AI-driven education startup



Within just six months of its establishment, Lagnever Technologies achieved an estimated valuation of around Rs 5 crore, highlighting the startup's early growth potential in India's rapidly expanding EdTech sector.

All this was done with a team of 12 people, says Chaudhary, with the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Mohib Altaf credited with growing the product with increasing downloads.



"There are at least 12 members in our team in total. Between 8 to 12. Among them, first is our COO, who is Anees Aziz. He also lives here. Second is our Chief Marketing Officer, who has contributed a lot to marketing; all the downloads we've got and everything else is thanks to the Chief Marketing Officer. Then there are the directors of our team, the directors of our company, Sarfaraz Hussain. Then in our team, there is Arnab Balgotra, who is handling all our social media. Shoaib Kureshi is in our team. And there are others in our team," Imran Chaudhary told ANI.

Talking about facing challenges in putting out his product, Mohib Altaf said that he wished to see more support from both the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre.



"Sometimes we couldn't find ways to promote it, and there wasn't enough awareness among the people. People didn't quite understand that there was such an app. We also haven't received the kind of support from the government that a technology or tech company should get. This is the first time someone from Jammu and Kashmir has made an app like this, but we haven't received support from the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister," Mohib Altaf told ANI.