J-K Police organises kabaddi tournament in Ramban to engage youth, promote sports



Highlighting the progress made by young players from the district, he said three members of the club's under-19 team had been selected for national-level kabaddi competitions.

"Three of our boys from our Under-19 team were selected for the National level in Kabaddi this time around. So if we keep getting opportunities like this, one day we'll also see athletes from Ramban playing anywhere, whether it's on TV in the Pro Kabaddi League or on an international stage. We thank you very much once again to the District Administration Ramban and JK Police Ramban. The youth will play, and India will win," he added.