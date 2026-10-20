J-K: Over 72,000 students appear for Class 10 board exams in Kashmir



Wani said, "As you know, the Class 10 board examinations commenced today. A total of 72,232 students from across the Kashmir Valley are appearing in today’s exam across, and zero fees. Along with this, our teachers are highly qualified, and every effort is made to ensure adequate staff is posted everywhere at 687 examination centres. All the necessary arrangements that ought to be in place, whether regarding seating arrangements or lighting. Therefore, we urge parents to enrol more and more of their children in government schools."

Wani said examination centres were allotted keeping students' convenience in mind, while the examination timing was fixed at 11 am to help them reach their centres on time.

He added that no complaints had been received regarding students being delayed by traffic or other reasons.