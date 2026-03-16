J-K LG unveils bust of Ranbir Singh at university in Jammu

He was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Ranbir Singh at the Central Sanskrit University in Kot Bhalwal area here, and the renaming of the university's Jammu campus as 'Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus'.

Sinha said Ranbir Singh did not merely rule Jammu and Kashmir but "bestowed it with a new vision, restructured it, illuminated it with knowledge, adorned it with cultural abundance, and left a legacy for generations that is rich on material, intellectual and spiritual planes."

"Renaming of Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus proves that the consciousness Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Ji ignited continues, 150 years on, to guide Jammu and Kashmir's society," he said.