J-K LG unveils bust of Ranbir Singh at university in Jammu
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday unveiled the bust of 19th-century ruler Ranbir Singh and renamed the Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus after him.
"Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh saw Jammu and Kashmir as a living entity - not merely land, but a vibrant structure where culture breathed life and reforms channelled energy. For him, its soul resided not just in mountains and rivers, but in intellectual and spiritual values," the Jammu and Kashmir LG said.
He was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Ranbir Singh at the Central Sanskrit University in Kot Bhalwal area here, and the renaming of the university's Jammu campus as 'Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus'.
Sinha said Ranbir Singh did not merely rule Jammu and Kashmir but "bestowed it with a new vision, restructured it, illuminated it with knowledge, adorned it with cultural abundance, and left a legacy for generations that is rich on material, intellectual and spiritual planes."
"Renaming of Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus proves that the consciousness Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Ji ignited continues, 150 years on, to guide Jammu and Kashmir's society," he said.
The LG observed that the youth must lead the path of principles while building a safer and more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.
"Our youth now bear the duty to embrace his expansive, humane values and contribute to nation-building. As today's Jammu and Kashmir embodies Maharaja Ranbir Singh Ji's foresight, this campus must reflect his ideals," he said.
He also assured financial assistance for "the establishment of Gurukuls, Sanskrit Pathshalas and Ved Pathshalas" in the region.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.