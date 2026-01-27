10 Rashtriya Rifles boosts education in Doda with computer distribution

Doda: The Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles, under the leadership of Commanding Officer Colonel Rahul Kataria, distributed 20 computers to various government schools of Doda district under Operation Sadbhavna.

The event took place on Monday, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

The programme was organised at the Sports Stadium, Doda, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, along with senior civil and military officials.



Representing one of the schools, Pramod Thakur, highlighted the importance of computers in schools, emphasising their benefits for the students.

"It is the era of technology, so the two computers that the Indian Army has provided to 10 schools each would provide support to those schools," he said.

"Having a computer would help the students in understanding, and would make it easier to teach them. Other than that, as you know, they are needed for E-mails and print media, so these computers would be beneficial," he said.



Operation Sadbhavana, which means "Goodwill," remains a cornerstone of the Indian Army's efforts to promote community development and strengthen trust between the armed forces and the local population in sensitive border areas. The initiative was widely appreciated by villagers, who thanked the Army for its continued support and humanitarian outreach.