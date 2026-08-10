J-K health minister visits GMC hospital in Jammu, enquires injured students

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakeena Itoo on Monday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here and took stock of the health condition of 29 women students injured in a road accident a day earlier.
The women, aged between 18 and 25 years, were returning home after participating in the Tiranga Yatra from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi in the city when a mini-bus carrying them overturned on a flyover on Sunday night.
According to GMC authorities, the condition of three of the injured students remains critical.
During her visit, Itoo went around the hospital wards and interacted with the injured students, enquiring about their well-being, medical treatment and facilities being extended to them, an official spokesman said.
She also interacted with the attending doctors and hospital authorities and sought a detailed briefing on the nature of injuries and the treatment plan being followed in each case.
The minister directed the GMC administration and medical teams to ensure the best possible treatment, round-the-clock monitoring and comprehensive medical care to all the injured.
She stressed that all necessary medical resources should be mobilised to facilitate their speedy recovery.
"The health and well-being of every injured student is our foremost concern. The government stands firmly with the affected families in this difficult time. Every possible facility will be made available to ensure their best possible treatment," the minister said.
She directed the doctors and concerned officers to maintain continuous monitoring of the condition of critically injured patients and ensure timely intervention wherever required.
"There must be no lapse in patient care and every injured girl should receive prompt and quality treatment, with special attention to those in critical condition," she said.
Itoo also asked the hospital authorities to ensure proper coordination among various departments and availability of medicines, diagnostics, surgical facilities and other requisite support for the injured.
She expressed hope that all the injured girls would recover at the earliest and assured that the Health Department would extend all necessary support to the patients and their families.
During the visit, the GMC administration apprised the minister of the treatment arrangements and the medical condition of the injured, assuring that dedicated teams of doctors and paramedical staff were attending to them, the spokesman said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.