J-K health minister visits GMC hospital in Jammu, enquires injured students

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakeena Itoo on Monday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here and took stock of the health condition of 29 women students injured in a road accident a day earlier.

The women, aged between 18 and 25 years, were returning home after participating in the Tiranga Yatra from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi in the city when a mini-bus carrying them overturned on a flyover on Sunday night.

According to GMC authorities, the condition of three of the injured students remains critical.