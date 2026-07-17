Jammu and Kashmir's Hadiya Nisar tops UT in NEET UG 2026



Mukesh Goyal, father of Uplakshya Goyal, said, "We are very happy, and this is a moment of pride for our whole family and for all his teachers. He did it all by himself; he decided how he wanted to study for the exam. We only monitored him. He was always a self-motivated student."



Anuradha Goyal, mother of Uplakshya Goyal, also expressed happiness, "This is a very big moment for us, for our family, there is a lot of happiness. He has completed his childhood dream of becoming a doctor, and now he will begin his MBBS studies and fulfil the goal."



Shiprak Goyal, who emerged as the topper from Chhattisgarh, said that the aspirants must focus on consistency rather than losing sleep and food over the exam preparations.

"I am feeling very blessed. When you work hard and the result comes, it is a very special moment. I want to give credit for all this to my teachers, family, and friends who were very supportive, and all of this is because of their blessings. My main message would be that you should focus on consistency. Many people will tell you to study for 16 hours, to study like crazy, and not to sleep. I am completely against all that. Put your heart and soul into it and try one more time, and maintain consistency," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses in NEET UG 2026.