Sanitation infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 72 crore push

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla and Rajouri districts to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater-related challenges in the Union Territory.



"The Government has approved Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla (₹37.96 crore) and Rajouri (₹34.43 crore) to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater challenges," according to the Chief Minister's Office.



"These projects will ensure scientific treatment of sewage, prevent pollution of water bodies, and significantly improve public health, hygiene and living conditions in these areas," the CMO added.

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