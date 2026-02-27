Government Medical College Rajouri secures PG status, expands with 4 MD pediatrics seats

Rajouri: In a significant boost to medical education in the Pir Panjal region, Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has been granted Postgraduate (PG) status, enabling the institution to commence postgraduate medical courses for the first time.



The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved four MD Pediatrics seats for the current academic session. Officials said the college became eligible to start the course in Pediatrics due to the availability of a qualified professor in the department.



Following a detailed inspection conducted last year, all four seats were sanctioned, marking a major milestone for the relatively new medical college located in a remote border district.