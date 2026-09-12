Jamia students protest over mess issues at J-K Girls’ Hostel



The students alleged that breakfast was not provided on Friday morning and lunch was served late, after 3 pm. They further claimed that male staff were present in the mess while lunch was being served and that students were asked to provide their names and mobile numbers to receive food.



The students opposed the move, alleging that such information could later be used for surveillance and targeting of students involved in the protest.

The students also alleged that the current food contractor had not actually been changed and that the same person was providing food under a different name. They claimed that the person had been associated with the hostel's food contract since 2023 and that students had protested against his continuation earlier as well.



AISA's Jamia Unit Secretary Saurabh, while speaking about the protest, alleged that students had faced threats and intimidation over complaints regarding food quality.

"The girls gathered here at the Centenary Gate are residents of the J&K Hostel. The protest began yesterday. The food quality was extremely poor; despite repeated complaints, the students faced constant threats, specifically from Provost Nikhat and the Warden," he said.