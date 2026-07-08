Amarnath Yatra registration row: Four teachers suspended in J-K



The Nodal Officer, in a communication to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, alleged a "mismatch between the actual number of registrations and the entries made on the fee registration form generated in the name of one of the teachers"

The communication also stated that the "involvement of the other three teachers could not be ruled out, as they were present at the registration camp on the day of the incident."

Seeking immediate registration of an FIR, the Nodal Officer requested a thorough investigation into the matter.

