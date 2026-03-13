95% subsidy under HADP initiative helps Udhampur farmer revamp livelihood

Udhampur: Kewal Kumar, a farmer from Dhanu village in the Tikri block of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, has undergone a remarkable life transformation after 35 years in traditional agriculture, due to modern government schemes initiated after 2024, such as the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).



Speaking to ANI on Friday, Kumar highlighted that the transition has yielded results beyond his expectations, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the policy support and subsidies.



"Since 2014, we have witnessed such profound changes in agriculture that we could never have even imagined them. The transformation has been immense. We have benefited from numerous schemes and received various subsidies... We extend our gratitude to PM Modi, who provided us with these polyhouses and ensured that our entire farming operation is supported by subsidies," he said.