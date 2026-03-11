Doda officials work with MEA to help students marooned in Iran

Doda: The Doda district administration on Wednesday District officials in Doda have reached out to the families of 5 students who are unable to leave Iran because of the current war-like situation in the Middle East.

Officials have confirmed that 5 students from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district remain stranded in Iran amid the ongoing regional crisis, while 1 student has returned home.



Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Krishan Lal, while speaking to ANI, said, "We conducted an exercise to know how many students of Doda district are stuck in Iran. Out of the 6 students, 1 came back on 27th, and 5 were stranded. The Ministry of External Affairs shared us some contact numbers, which we have shared with the parents, who can ask their kids to get in touch with the Indian Embassy. I assure the public that the district administration is always there to address genuine grievances of the public..."



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, assuring the safety of the large Indian community in the United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali said that the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation is safe and cared for, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct engagement with the UAE leadership during the situation.