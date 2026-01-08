J-K CM launches e-Pathshala; says digital learning to supplement teaching, not replace teachers

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday launched the e-Pathshala initiative of the school education department, asserting that digital platforms are meant to supplement classroom teaching and bridge learning gaps.

The e-Pathshala channel will be available on DTH channel 53 for home-based learning across the Union Territory. The chief minister also inaugurated new hostel buildings and other development projects under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Addressing the event, Abdullah said that the initiative marks a beginning towards expanding digital learning resources, with the long-term vision of having a dedicated channel for each class.