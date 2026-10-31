J-K: Chargesheet filed against two for duping people by promising lucrative foreign jobs

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing overseas employment, officials said on Saturday.

The EOW has filed a chargesheet under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Emigration Act before the Court of PT&E, Srinagar, against Sajad Abdullah and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, they said.