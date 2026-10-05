It’s never too late to learn: Why higher education must embrace learners of all ages

For many learners, higher education is not necessarily a journey that begins immediately after school or college. For adults and working professionals, returning to education later in life can be a way to fulfil long-held aspirations, acquire new skills or continue learning after years away from the classroom. However, age, financial constraints, family responsibilities and the challenges of returning to formal education can make the journey difficult.

Shajilabeevi A, 51, is currently pursuing a BBA at National College after having to discontinue her education when she was young. “Since childhood, I have always enjoyed studying. However, when I was young, my parents did not give much importance to education, so I could not continue my studies. I decided to pursue my education later in life, and now I am studying BBA at the age of 51,” she says.

For Shajilabeevi, being surrounded by younger classmates has helped her adapt to student life again. At the same time, she says the generation gap can sometimes create feelings of insecurity. Questions about why she chose to study at her age have also made the experience uncomfortable at times.