It’s never too late to learn: Why higher education must embrace learners of all ages

For many learners, higher education is not necessarily a journey that begins immediately after school or college. For adults and working professionals, returning to education later in life can be a way to fulfil long-held aspirations, acquire new skills or continue learning after years away from the classroom. However, age, financial constraints, family responsibilities and the challenges of returning to formal education can make the journey difficult.
Shajilabeevi A, 51, is currently pursuing a BBA at National College after having to discontinue her education when she was young. “Since childhood, I have always enjoyed studying. However, when I was young, my parents did not give much importance to education, so I could not continue my studies. I decided to pursue my education later in life, and now I am studying BBA at the age of 51,” she says.
For Shajilabeevi, being surrounded by younger classmates has helped her adapt to student life again. At the same time, she says the generation gap can sometimes create feelings of insecurity. Questions about why she chose to study at her age have also made the experience uncomfortable at times.
Balancing education with other responsibilities remains another challenge for older learners. “Balancing family responsibilities, work and studies is the biggest challenge I face,” she says, adding that she has had to overcome social pressures and other difficulties to continue her graduation.
According to Dr Rajashekaran L, Assistant Professor, Department of Folkloristics and Tribal Studies, Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, interest among adults and working professionals is visible particularly at the research level, although enrolment in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes remains relatively low.
Flexible and online programmes can help bridge this gap by allowing learners to manage their time, study from different locations and continue working while pursuing education. However, Shajilabeevi believes that offline learning can be more effective for older learners, as physical classrooms can provide greater focus and engagement.
Universities, therefore, may need to look beyond course flexibility and consider the broader needs of older learners. Dr Rajashekaran points to well-equipped classrooms, accessible learning resources, restrooms and daycare facilities, as well as learning opportunities during evening hours, as measures that could make campuses more inclusive.
NEP 2020 also places emphasis on lifelong learning through multidisciplinary education, multiple entry and exit options, the Academic Bank of Credits and online learning opportunities, including MOOCs. However, Dr Rajashekaran argues that implementation remains important. “In my view, it is like ‘old wine in a new bottle’,” he says, questioning how substantially some of the provisions differ from existing practices.
As more adults seek opportunities to return to education, creating age-inclusive universities will require not only flexible programmes but also supportive campuses, accessible learning systems and greater social acceptance of learners who choose to study at any stage of life.