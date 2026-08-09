IT Rules tightened to suppress people's voices: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Centre has tightened the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, to suppress criticism instead of resolving people's grievances.

In a video statement posted on X, Kejriwal said governments should focus on governance rather than trying to control public discourse.

There was no immediate response from the government or the ruling BJP on Kejriwal's allegations.

The Centre on Thursday announced amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, slashing the time for social media platforms to take down online content on sensitive matters to 2 hours from the earlier 24 hours.