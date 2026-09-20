IT Park to strengthen education, generate jobs in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the IT Park within the engineering college campus in Ujjain is designed to bridge the gap between academic training and job creation, serving as an integrated hub for learning and career opportunities.



Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the facility will provide education and employment opportunities to the youth.

"Our government is taking various measures regarding employment for the youth in the state; in this context, this IT Park located within the engineering college campus will provide students with both educational facilities and employment opportunities," he said.



Yadav noted that the project aligns with rapid technological advancements and ongoing industrial growth across the state, particularly with the development of the broader regional hub.

"In today's era, where continuous innovation is driving various technologies and development initiatives, such factors naturally hold great significance. With the emergence of the Ujjain-Indore metropolitan region, it is essential to undertake development projects that not only provide employment to the youth and showcase the quality of education in the state but also significantly enhance our performance through new technologies and innovation," he said.

He added, "I am pleased that the state government, under the leadership of PM Modi, is actively encouraging such initiatives. All these projects are progressing within the stipulated timeframes."