IT corridor residents in Hyderabad face LPG blues in hostels and PGs

HYDERABAD: For software professionals living in Hyderabad's IT corridor, the daily routine of a quick cup of tea before work or a hot breakfast of idli or dosa has suddenly disappeared. Instead, residents are waking up to notices in dining halls about reduced menus and shortage of cooking gas.

The problem is affecting nearly 11 lakh IT employees and students staying in hostels and PG accommodations across the city. With LPG cylinder supplies disrupted amid tensions in West Asia, many hostel kitchens have reduced cooking operations, while some have stopped preparing certain items altogether.

Amarnath Reddy, head of the IT Corridor Hostel Association, said the issue began last week but has worsened in the past 24 hours.

“Several hostels started reporting delays in cylinder deliveries over the past few days. Now some suppliers say stocks are not available, which has made the situation more difficult,” he said.

According to the association, more than 10 lakh residents across nearly 11,000 hostels and PGs are affected. Many operators are facing an acute shortage of LPG cylinders and some have already exhausted their stock.

“The gas is almost over. In some hostels, the remaining cylinders will last only a day or two. We are even using firewood stoves to manage basic cooking,” Amarnath added.

He said large kitchens serving hundreds of residents daily cannot easily switch to alternatives.

“Preparing food for such large numbers using firewood or temporary methods is difficult, but we are trying to manage,” he said.

To conserve fuel, many hostels have begun cutting down menu items. Tea and coffee have been stopped in several places, while items such as chapati, dosa and puri are being avoided as they require more gas.

“For now, most hostels are serving basic food like rice and sambar. The focus is to ensure residents receive at least one proper meal,” he said.

The IT Corridor Hostel Association has issued an advisory asking hostel owners to reduce gas consumption until the situation improves. The notice recommends temporarily stopping tea and coffee and avoiding items that require more fuel or oil. Some curries and additional dishes may also be discontinued depending on gas availability.

Food items such as rice and simple meals will continue to be served until LPG supplies stabilise. Self-cooking facilities in PG accommodations have also been temporarily suspended to conserve fuel.

“We have asked hostel owners to adopt alternate cooking methods and inform residents about the situation,” the association president said.

Clubs cut down menus

Several city clubs have also announced temporary restrictions on food services due to uncertainty in LPG supply. In a notice to members, a club said LPG supply is currently being prioritised for domestic households and availability for establishments cannot be guaranteed.

To conserve gas, restaurant dine-in services will continue with a limited menu, while some dishes will be prepared using firewood, coal and tandoor instead of LPG. Takeaway orders will be restricted, bulk food preparations will not be undertaken and all banquets have been suspended from March 12 until further notice. Guest entry has also been restricted.

Police warn of LPG booking fraud

Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar has warned that cybercriminals are exploiting the shortage of LPG cylinders by creating fake websites and booking links to cheat people. Police said many consumers are searching online for quick bookings or extra cylinders due to the shortage. Taking advantage of this, fraudsters are circulating fake websites, booking links and messages related to LPG gas bookings. The Cybercrime police advised people to book LPG only through official websites or authorised distributors.

