ISB appoints former dean Rajendra Srivastava as Emeritus Professor

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) said Professor Rajendra Srivastava, former Dean and Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation, retired on June 30 after a career spanning nearly a decade with the institution in leadership and academic roles.
The school has appointed him Professor Emeritus in recognition of his contributions to its growth and academic excellence, Madan M Pillutla, Dean, ISB, said in a mailer.
Srivastava, who first joined ISB as visiting faculty for its inaugural class in 2001, returned to the school in 2016 as Dean and Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation.
He served as Dean until 2021, leading initiatives that expanded ISB's academic programmes, strengthened its faculty and research capabilities, reinforced its financial position, and deepened engagement with industry and alumni.
Following his tenure as Dean, Srivastava continued as the Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation and served as Executive Director of the Centre for Business Innovation and the Executive Fellow Programme in Management.
Pillutia said a globally recognised marketing scholar, Srivastava, is known for his work in marketing strategy, business innovation, strategic brand management, and the marketing-finance interface.
His research on market-based assets, brand equity, customer value, innovation, and shareholder value has been cited about 33,000 times and published in leading journals, including the Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science, the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, and Harvard Business Review.
Over a career spanning 48 years, Srivastava taught annually despite holding senior academic leadership positions, including Deputy Dean at the University of Texas at Austin and Emory University, and Provost at Singapore Management University.
At ISB, he taught courses on pricing, distribution, business models, and value creation across the PGPPro, PGP MAX, and Executive Fellow Programme in Management.
His honours include being named a Fellow of the American Marketing Association, one of the discipline's highest distinctions, recognition as a Distinguished Fellow of the All India Management Association, and the Mahajan Award for Career Contributions to Marketing Strategy.
Pillutia said Srivastava's appointment as Professor Emeritus recognises his leadership, academic achievements, and lasting contribution to the institution. He will continue to be associated with the school in his emeritus capacity.
"In recognition of his distinguished leadership, exceptional academic accomplishments, and enduring contributions to ISB, Raj will be appointed Professor Emeritus for Marketing Strategy and Innovation," he wrote.
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