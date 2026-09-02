Gujarat youth masters International time zones, enters Record books

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old student, Yash Hemang Baxi, achieved a global milestone and set a new world record by calculating the exact local time across 120 nations within 5.14 minutes through mental math.



Talking to the reporters, Yash Hemang Baxi explained how his passion evolved over more than a decade of dedicated practice.

He said, "It started about 11 years ago when I happened to be holding a tablet and found myself fascinated by the clocks displayed on it; I became intrigued by the different time zones... Last year, my mentor recognised my talent and helped me get listed in the India Book of Records. Following that came the Asia Book of Records, and today, I have achieved a World Record... We have been working hard for the past year to set this record..."

Meanwhile, in August, breaking away from the conventional perception of government schools, the PM SHRI Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Nagar Primary School No. 24 in Gujarat's Botad district emerged as a preferred choice among parents, with around 250 students currently on its waiting list.



The school, which has 1,364 students enrolled from Classes 1 to 8, has also earned the confidence of families from diverse social and professional backgrounds. Around 82 children of senior government officials, including police sub-inspectors and bank employees, are studying at the school instead of private institutions.