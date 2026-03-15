Innovation steeped in tradition

A new café with a distinctive concept has arrived in Hyderabad. Adhira & Appa, founded by Hari Haran and Karan Menon, was born out of a father and daughter’s shared love for food, with a mission to blend traditional flavours with modern culinary twists. When we stepped in to sample their menu, the experience turned out to be far more delightful than expected. It was a breezy afternoon in Kondapur, and navigating through the long queue of traffic only made us hungrier by the time we reached the café.
As we entered Adhira & Appa, the ambience instantly caught our attention. The outdoor seating was surrounded by greenery, creating a relaxed setting, while the indoor space carried the familiar warmth of a contemporary café. Soon after we settled in, the appetisers began arriving at the table. The Guntur Chicken BBQ Wings were spicy yet packed with flavour, while the Cheese Balls and Goli Bajji Popovers made for comforting, bite-sized snacks that anyone would crave. A standout among the starters was the Crispy Lotus Stem, stir-fried with honey and sesame — a dish that struck the perfect balance of crunch and sweetness.
As we relished the starters, the beverages complemented the spread beautifully. The Aviyal Ara, a coconut-based drink topped with a cinnamon stick, turned out to be a refreshing mocktail that paired well with the food. Another interesting choice was the Podi Pachai mocktail, a flavourful and refreshing addition to the menu.
The main course came with pleasant surprises. One of the most inventive dishes on the menu was the Medu Vada Waffle — a creative reinterpretation of the traditional vada in waffle form. Equally impressive were the Cheese Mysore Vada and a pasta dish that cleverly incorporated idli, bringing together familiar South Indian elements with global flavours. Each dish reflected thoughtful experimentation and a playful approach to fusion cuisine.
Chefs Veerendranath Pasupuleti and Dilwar ensured that we experienced some of the best dishes from the menu. They shared that the offerings were carefully curated, with a lot of thought put into how South Indian flavours could be blended with international formats. Judging by the results, the experiment works remarkably well.
To end the meal on a sweet note, we were served a Gulab Jamun Waffle with Ice Cream, followed by a cup of comforting filter coffee. The dessert added the perfect finishing touch to an already memorable meal.
Adhira & Appa stands out not just for its inventive menu but also for the warmth of its ambience. By the time we left, it felt like one of those cafés where every bite and every moment is meant to be savoured.
This story has been written by Shreya Veronica of The New Indian Express.