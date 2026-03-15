Innovation steeped in tradition

Chefs Veerendranath Pasupuleti and Dilwar ensured that we experienced some of the best dishes from the menu. They shared that the offerings were carefully curated, with a lot of thought put into how South Indian flavours could be blended with international formats. Judging by the results, the experiment works remarkably well.

To end the meal on a sweet note, we were served a Gulab Jamun Waffle with Ice Cream, followed by a cup of comforting filter coffee. The dessert added the perfect finishing touch to an already memorable meal.

Adhira & Appa stands out not just for its inventive menu but also for the warmth of its ambience. By the time we left, it felt like one of those cafés where every bite and every moment is meant to be savoured.

This story has been written by Shreya Veronica of The New Indian Express.