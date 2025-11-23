Industry welcomes government's rollout of four Labour Codes

Industry leaders have welcomed the government's decision to enforce the four Labour Codes into effect from 21 November 2025, calling it a major step toward simplifying and modernising India's labour laws.



According to the Ministry of Labour & Employment release, these Codes replace 29 older labour laws that were written during the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s-1950s), when the nature of work and the economy were very different.



Industry observers believe the implementation of these codes marks the beginning of a crucial transition phase for India's workforce.