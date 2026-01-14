Indira Gandhi’s legacy in Indian education

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, to Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru in Allahabad, India. Her father was a leading freedom fighter and was the first Prime Minister of Independent India.

On January 14, 1980, Indira Gandhi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second time.

Indira Gandhi believed education was key to nation-building and social equality. Her government supported the National Policy on Education (1968), which aimed to improve access to education for all children, promote science and technology education, and reduce disparities between urban and rural education. The policy called for the provision of compulsory education for all children up to the age of 14, as stipulated by the Constitution of India and specialised training and qualification of teachers.The policy emphasised on the learning of regional languages, outlining the "three language formula" to be implemented in secondary education - the instruction of the English language, the official language of the state where the school was based, and Hindi. Language education was seen as essential to reduce the gap between the intelligentsia and the masses. The policy called for the use and learning of Hindi to be encouraged uniformly to promote a common language for all Indians.The policy also encouraged the teaching of the ancient Sanskrit language, which was considered an essential part of India's culture and heritage.