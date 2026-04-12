India’s Vitamin D dilemma

Step out into the afternoon sun in any Indian city, and it feels almost ironic to speak about Vitamin D deficiency. Yet, quietly and steadily, doctors say the numbers are rising, even in places where sunlight is abundant throughout the year. What seems like a simple contradiction is, in reality, a reflection of how everyday life has changed.

Explaining this shift, Dr Krupan Kumar, consultant internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, points to lifestyle patterns that have slowly taken over. He says, “Despite abundant sunlight, Vitamin D deficiency is rising due to indoor lifestyles, sunscreen overuse, pollution blocking UV rays, poor dietary intake, obesity, skin ageing, and limited outdoor activity in modern populations.”

Adding to this, Dr Raman Boddula, senior consultant endocrinologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlights how widespread the issue has become across the country. “Even though there is a lot of sunlight in India, over 70 to 90 percent of the population suffers from vitamin D deficiency. High-rise buildings and urban pollution also filter out UVB rays. Furthermore, our diet frequently lacks foods high in vitamin D, such as fatty fish or fortified foods. This contradiction isn’t just caused by the sun; it’s a result of the way we live,” Dr Raman shares.

Modern routines are playing a central role, and doctors say it is more than just spending less time outdoors. Dr Krupan explains how daily habits are contributing to the problem. “Prolonged indoor work, excessive screen time, reduced outdoor activity, urban living, air pollution, and sun-avoidance habits limit adequate sunlight exposure, increasing Vitamin D deficiency even in sunny countries,” he explains.

Looking deeper, Dr Raman notes that the issue is not only external but also internal. “Vitamin D is fat-soluble; problems like IBS, celiac disease, or low stomach acid can hamper absorption. Hormones like parathyroid hormone govern Vitamin D activation, and imbalances — such as in thyroid disorders or PCOS — can impair it. Gut health is also important. After age 70, the effectiveness of skin synthesis is reduced by up to 75 per cent, and problems with the kidneys or liver hinder conversion to its active form. Even obesity reduces the availability of vitamin D by trapping it in fat cells. It’s not simply sun on skin; it’s a whole-body process,” he expresses.

Dr Raman points out that even stepping outside may not always be enough for certain groups. “Women who cover most of their skin with veils or sarees, older people who have thinner skin and produce less, and people with darker skin who require three to five times more sun exposure because melanin blocks UVB rays are among the high-risk populations. Indirect or late-afternoon sunlight is unhelpful for office and night-shift workers. Obese people, vegans, and those with malabsorption, such as those with fatty liver or those recovering from bariatric surgery, also have difficulty. Children in metropolitan schools with little playtime also struggle here; normal sunlight is insufficient for them,” he notes.

When it comes to prevention, both doctors stress a balanced approach. Dr Krupan says, “With appropriate supplementation and sunlight exposure, Vitamin D levels usually improve within 8 to 12 weeks. Severe deficiency may require longer treatment and monitoring to achieve optimal levels and symptom relief.”

Dr Krupan also adds a note of caution on self-treatment. “Self-medication with Vitamin D supplements is not always safe. Excess intake can cause toxicity, kidney problems, and a calcium imbalance. Always consult a doctor for proper dosage based on individual deficiency levels,” he shares.

In a country full of sunshine, the rise of Vitamin D deficiency is less about nature and more about how we live. A few mindful changes in routine, stepping out, eating better, and paying attention to early signs, may be all it takes to bring back what the sun has always offered.

This story has been written by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.