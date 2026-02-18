India’s strength in AI will come from connected ecosystems: Atal Innovation Mission’s Deepak Bagla

New Delhi: India’s strength in AI will not come from isolated breakthroughs, but from connected ecosystems, NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission, Director Deepak Bagla said on Wednesday.

At Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), "we are building bridges between startups and mentors, innovators and investors, policy and practice", he added.

"When these connections come together with purpose, AI stops being a tool and becomes a national movement. That is how India will not just use AI, but lead the world with it to deliver PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," Bagla said during the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’.