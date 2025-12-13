India’s first non-Navy lifeguard, watermanship training institute unveiled near Konark

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) at Ramchandi near Konark to strengthen the state’s emergency response and watermanship capabilities along with bolstering coastal security mechanisms.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art scuba diving complex which is designed to expand underwater rescue training across the state.

OSWALI is the first institute in the country, outside the Navy, to impart such training. Established at a cost of Rs 12 crore, it will provide training to fire personnel, central paramilitary forces, NDRF, police, security guards and volunteers from various states who are engaged in rescue work during disasters.