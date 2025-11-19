Indian workers embrace AI but face massive guidance gap: Udemy Report

A new Udemy research report titled “Ready or Not: The Emerging Gap Between Awareness and Action in AI Transformation,” released today, reveals that Indian employees are among the most enthusiastic adopters of AI globally, with nearly three-quarters already using it in their roles. However, only three-in-ten feel confident in their AI abilities, and 61% strongly or somewhat agree that their employers don’t provide clear ways to use AI in day-to-day tasks.

“We’re witnessing one of the most dangerous disconnects in modern workforce history”: Udemy CEO

Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy, warned: “Workers understand AI is transformative, but psychological biases and institutional barriers may be preventing them from taking the very actions that could secure their futures. In other words, the AI train is at the station, but people are hesitating to board, uncertain of the journey and unprepared for what lies ahead. Organisations that help employees overcome these blind spots now will have a massive competitive advantage, so they aren’t left waiting on the tracks when AI’s impact truly hits.”

The report highlights a stark perception mismatch in India: 67% of employees believe a college degree is necessary for entry-level roles, but only 32% of hiring managers prioritise degrees when hiring freshers, placing demonstrated skills on equal footing.

“The future will favour those who keep learning, adapting, and building real-world skills”: Vinay Pradhan

Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager & Senior Director — India & South Asia, Udemy, said: “The disconnect between what hiring managers seek and what employees prioritize is becoming more evident. In India, only a small share of graduates find jobs that truly match their qualifications, not due to a lack of potential, but because the skills hiring managers need are evolving faster than our systems can adapt. In the current turbulent job market, hands-on capabilities are becoming far more valuable than degrees alone. Employers need to create more space for on-the-job learning, while graduates and job seekers must take charge of their own growth. The future will favour those who keep learning, adapting, and building real-world skills.”

Key insights from the India findings

- Indian employees show cautious optimism: 45% expect AI to improve their lives, 32% see both benefits and risks, while 34% believe it will benefit society overall.

- Most workers believe acquiring AI skills is their personal responsibility, exposing a growing organisational enablement gap.

- Communication and soft/adaptive skills remain the biggest deficiency in entry-level talent as identified by hiring managers, yet few young workers recognise this gap in themselves.

- Despite shrinking skill half-life, Indian professionals still prioritise hobbies and financial goals over career-capability development, yet 45% optimism about AI indicates strong potential once proper upskilling pathways are provided.