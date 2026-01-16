Indian Railways: A key catalyst for infrastructure growth in east and northeast, says NFR CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma

Guwahati: Over the last decade, the Railway landscape across eastern and north-eastern India has undergone a decisive and visible transformation.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways has emerged as one of the strongest instruments of infrastructure-led growth across eastern and north-eastern India.



"Once constrained by geography, ageing infrastructure and uneven access, these regions are today witnessing a historic shift towards integrated and future-ready Railway systems. At the heart of this transformation stands the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the world's largest railway station redevelopment programme, signalling a new era of scale in public infrastructure," Sharma said in a press statement.



He further said that, more than a programme of station modernisation, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme represents a visionary reimagining of how railway infrastructure serves the nation.