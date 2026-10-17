London: A large group of demonstrators gathered outside the High Commission of India in London on Friday for a protest organised by the Student Federation of India (SFI) UK.

A smaller group of Indian government supporters convened a counter-protest to the "Stand in Solidarity" student demonstration demanding "accountability and transparency".

The demonstration on Friday followed an "Emergency Protest" earlier this week outside India House in London, called to "amplify" the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) - including the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in India.