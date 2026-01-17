Third 120-foot Bailey bridge built by Indian Army in Sri Lanka

Colombo: The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force has successfully constructed the third Bailey Bridge, measuring 120 feet, at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka.



The bridge, located in the Central Province, reconnects the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, restoring a critical lifeline that had remained disrupted for over a month following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.



Taking to social media X, the Indian Army posted, "The Indian Army's Engineer Task Force, after successfully launching two critical Bailey bridges in the Jaffna and Kandy regions, has constructed the third Bailey Bridge of length 120 feet at KM 15 on the B-492 Highway in Sri Lanka's Central Province."