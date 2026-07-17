Indian Army marks Youth Skills Day in Menchuka



On Thursday, the marathon saw enthusiastic participation from nearly 200 boys, girls, and residents, alongside Indian Army personnel. The event was graced by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Menchuka, Smt Tana Yaho, Army officers and two distinguished sporting personalities from Arunachal Pradesh who served as Race Ambassadors, Jyoti Mane, the first athlete from the State to win a medal at the National Games, and Tajum Dere, the first cyclist from Arunachal Pradesh to qualify for the National Games 2025.



Their presence inspired the participants to pursue excellence through discipline, perseverance, and dedication.



Cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 were awarded to the winners securing the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in both the boys' and girls' categories, recognising sporting excellence and encouraging greater participation in athletics.

