Indian Army issues policy on use of social media applications

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Thurday issued a policy on the use of social media applications like Instagram and others, allowing personnel to access Instagram for purposes of viewing and monitoring only, according to Defence Officials.

According to officials, for apps such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, the exchange of unclassified, general information is permitted. Contents are to be exchanged only with known persons. Responsibility for correctly identifying the recipient lies with the user.

"For apps like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Quora and Instagram, only passive participation to obtain knowledge or info has been permitted. Uploading user-generated content or messages, etc., has not been allowed", the officials said.

