Indian Army convenes seminar to boost strategic planning with simulation tools

New Delhi: A Wargaming Seminar themed "Enhancing Military Decision-Making through Wargaming and Simulation - Bridging Knowledge and Industry Gaps" was conducted by the Indian Army on Friday at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.



The seminar, organised by the Wargaming Development Centre (WARDEC), provided a national platform for strategic dialogue, bringing together participants from across India's wargaming ecosystem, including senior military leaders, academicians, strategic thinkers and technology industry experts, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.



The event underscored the growing importance of wargaming as a critical tool for operational planning, leadership development and doctrinal innovation in contemporary and future multi-domain battlespaces.