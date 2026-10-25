Indian American student says Campus Reform dropped him after anti-bigotry vote

Washington: A 21-year-old Indian American student journalist in Texas says the conservative higher-education outlet Campus Reform has ended his role as a correspondent after he publicly said he voted for a Democrat to protest anti-Indian bigotry, a case that has become a flashpoint in the debate over rising hostility towards Indian Americans on the American right.

Vasant Bhatt, a political science student at the University of Houston, announced the move in a post on X on Friday.

"I exercised my constitutional right to vote according to my conscience, spoke out against anti-Indian bigotry, and refused to toe the Republican Party line. My participation in Campus Reform's correspondent program has now been terminated," Bhatt wrote.