India wins first gold at European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad 2026

India has delivered its strongest performance yet at the 2026 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad, securing its first-ever gold medal and achieving its highest team ranking to date.

Held in Bordeaux, France, the competition saw participation from 260 students across 67 countries. India, which has been part of the event as a guest nation since 2015, finished sixth overall this year, marking a significant jump in its global standing.

Shreya Shantanu Mundhada from Mumbai led the team, winning the gold medal and securing a joint world rank of three. The team also brought home a silver medal through Sanjana Chacko from Kerala and a bronze medal through Shivani Barath Kumar from Chennai. Shrimoyee Bera from Kolkata was the fourth member of the team and contributed to the overall performance.

The team was trained by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, which anchors India’s Olympiad programme under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Over the years, its structured training system, including national camps and mentorship by former Olympians, has helped build a more competitive pipeline.

India’s presence at the Olympiad extended beyond participation this year, with a problem proposed by Indian mathematicians featured in the contest. This points to a growing role in shaping international competitions, not just competing in them.

The performance adds to a broader trend of Indian students achieving stronger results across global Olympiads. Participation is expanding, preparation pathways are becoming more defined, and outcomes are improving steadily.

The European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad was created to address the underrepresentation of women in mathematics. India’s first gold at the event reflects increasing participation by girls in advanced mathematics and signals a shift in representation at the highest level.

The 2026 result marks a clear step forward. It reflects sustained effort, deeper talent, and a growing presence for India in global mathematics competitions.