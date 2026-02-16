India, UK have shared ambitions in education, culture sectors: British Council's country head

New Delhi: India and the UK have "shared ambitions and goals" in the fields of education, culture and creative economy, and both countries are able to walk together towards inclusive growth and opportunities for the youth, the British Council in New Delhi said.

In an exclusive interview to PTI ahead of the AI Impact Summit here, Alison Barrett, the British Council's India head, also said the last three years have seen a really "intense strengthening" of the bilateral partnership in a range of different sectors.

"We are the UK's cultural relations organisation, and at the upcoming AI Summit, a pavilion has been planned, and we will do its education and cultural components," she said, without elaborating.