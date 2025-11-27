India to host Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad: VP Hails 'Historic Achievement'

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday welcomed the announcement that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, calling it a "heartening and historic achievement" for the nation's sporting landscape.



In a statement on X, the Vice President said the development reflects the collective strength, talent and spirit of India's sporting ecosystem. He noted that securing the rights to host the centenary edition of the prestigious Games is a testament to the country's rising stature in global sports, as well as the unwavering dedication of its athletes, coaches, support staff and sports administrators.



Emphasising the significance of the moment, the Vice President said that hosting the Centenary Games offers India an unprecedented opportunity to showcase its capabilities, unity and aspirations on the world stage.